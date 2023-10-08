Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,776 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

MDT opened at $76.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

