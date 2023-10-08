Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up about 1.2% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 52,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $366,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 740.3% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 201,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,588,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $541.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

