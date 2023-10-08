Michael S. Ryan Inc. Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2023

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUNFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June accounts for about 0.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc. owned about 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UJUN. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 530,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

