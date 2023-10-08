Michael S. Ryan Inc. Buys Shares of 150,574 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,721,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 10.8% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

