Michael S. Ryan Inc. Invests $264,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

AN opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.74. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

