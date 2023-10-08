Michael S. Ryan Inc. Invests $363,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $652.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

