Michael S. Ryan Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

