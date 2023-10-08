Michael S. Ryan Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,337 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,996,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after buying an additional 965,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

