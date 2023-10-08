Michael S. Ryan Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

NYSE AYX opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 34.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

