Michael S. Ryan Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.4% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

