Michael S. Ryan Inc. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $51.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

