Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.18. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

