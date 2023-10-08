Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.50.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $49.61 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

