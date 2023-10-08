Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $75,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $600,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,689,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $75,093.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,620. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Natera by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Natera by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Natera by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

