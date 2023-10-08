National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 406,066 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503,685 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 406,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $164,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

