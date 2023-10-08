National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2,161.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 914,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,493 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Target were worth $123,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

