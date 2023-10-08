National Bank of Canada FI Buys 84,198 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,198 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $194,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.06.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

