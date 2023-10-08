National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,866,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,802 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.78% of Nutrien worth $228,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

