National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,522 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $184,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 7.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $526.68 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.60 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

