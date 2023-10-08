National Bank of Canada FI Has $208.28 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,165,041 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771,092 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $208,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after buying an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,684,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $697,521,000 after buying an additional 1,059,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after buying an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after buying an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $285,370,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

