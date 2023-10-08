National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,107,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,997 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.58% of Aramark worth $175,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aramark by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aramark by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aramark by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Aramark by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.30. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

