National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,046 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for 3.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned 1.35% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,794,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 23.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,164.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 494,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 455,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 904,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

