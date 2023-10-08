National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221,498 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Open Text were worth $148,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 889.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,205,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,552,000 after buying an additional 3,333,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth $86,857,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.39. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

