National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,890,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,816,677 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $480,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TC Energy by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 48,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,376,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 319,007 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in TC Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 573,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,119,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 381.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

