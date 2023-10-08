National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,629,954 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,954 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.53% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $572,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $312.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.94. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.32.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

