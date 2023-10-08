National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,641,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 456,542 shares during the quarter. TELUS accounts for about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.23% of TELUS worth $342,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TU. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

TELUS Trading Down 0.1 %

TELUS stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 174.19%.

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.