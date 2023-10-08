National Bank of Canada FI Sells 133,170 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,388,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,170 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 1.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.69% of BCE worth $700,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.

BCE Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BCE opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. On average, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

BCE Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.