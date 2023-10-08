National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,501,638 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,456,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501,638 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $236,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $92.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

