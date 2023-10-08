National Bank of Canada FI Sells 595,565 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,353,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595,565 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $573,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

