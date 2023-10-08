National Bank of Canada FI Sells 710,437 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710,437 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up about 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.11% of Sun Life Financial worth $338,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,891 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,002,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,398,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares during the period. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.566 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

