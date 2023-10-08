Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Navient has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Navient’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navient by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,043,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,458,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

