NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

