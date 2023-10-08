Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.28

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $10.07. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 11,916 shares.

Nedbank Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Nedbank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal and home loans, student loans, overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, and short-term loans, credit cards; life, funeral, short term, travel, and business insurance; and financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth finance solution.

