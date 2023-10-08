Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NEOG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Neogen stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,038,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,594,000 after acquiring an additional 671,832 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $147,849,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,225,000 after acquiring an additional 216,035 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,134 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

