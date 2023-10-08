NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.35.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. NetApp has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at $991,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,490 shares of company stock worth $5,919,069. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

