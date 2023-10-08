NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTES. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NetEase Trading Up 1.7 %

NetEase stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. NetEase has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,563,000 after purchasing an additional 738,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NetEase by 90.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 484,345 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,218,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NetEase by 2,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 257,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 247,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

