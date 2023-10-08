News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWSA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.13.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.32. News has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in News by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

