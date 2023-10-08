NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NIKE were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.4% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 491,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 49.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

