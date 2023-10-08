NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.95. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

