Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
