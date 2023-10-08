Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NFPDF opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $88.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.83.

Get Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.