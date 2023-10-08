Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 392.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,276,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,913,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter worth $21,138,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

