Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after buying an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $423.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.