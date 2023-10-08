Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.60. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.68 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $367,769.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at $367,769.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Watson purchased 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $365,787.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,952 shares of company stock worth $176,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.