Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.53. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 783.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after acquiring an additional 436,855 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 463,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 102.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 71,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 244.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 56,857 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

