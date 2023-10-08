NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.21. NVE has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $100.19.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.76% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NVE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NVE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in NVE by 0.7% in the first quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 43,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in NVE by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NVE in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

