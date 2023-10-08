Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $235.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 356.62% and a negative net margin of 166.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

