ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ODP. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. ODP has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,402,480.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,346,803.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,480.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,346,803.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $91,404.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,288 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 10.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

