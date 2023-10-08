Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp makes up approximately 0.9% of Forum Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of Old Second Bancorp worth $38,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $616.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.13. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Old Second Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OSBC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

