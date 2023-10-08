OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 375 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $53.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.