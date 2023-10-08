Olympiad Research LP Has $210,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Olympiad Research LP lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after purchasing an additional 217,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,303,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,717,000 after purchasing an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,486,000 after purchasing an additional 326,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $79.54 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

